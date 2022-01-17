GU Panthers Lose At Fontbonne

The Greenville University men’s basketball team was defeated at Fontbonne University in St. Louis Saturday.

The final score was 154-123.

It was a two-point game at halftime, then Fontbonne erupted for 90 points in the second half. The winning team shot 68 percent from the field.

Romello Ball had 25 points and nine rebounds for Greenville. Cam Irvin and Jarred Johnson added 15 points apiece.

Greenville is 1-14 overall and 0-4 in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The Panthers are at home Thursday night to battle Westminster.