GU Women Win At Eureka

The Greenville University Lady Panthers overcame a first half deficit to win Tuesday night at Eureka 79-64.

GU trailed by eight after the first quarter and four at halftime. The Lady Panthers turned things around in the third period, outscoring the home team 33-13.

Leading the Greenville scoring list were Madelyn Stephen and Ashley Anderson with 18 points apiece, and Haven Robertson with 17.

Peyton Morris grabbed nine rebounds for GU and Ally Cantrill totaled six assists.

The Lady Panthers are now 8-7 overall and 2-3 in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. They play another conference game at home Thursday against Webster. Game time is 5:30 p.m.