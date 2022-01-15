INTERVIEW: Lady Comets Coach Kolin Dothager

The Greenville Lady Comets varsity basketball team finished the week with a victory Thursday night over Vandalia.

It was a record-breaking game for senior Abby Sussenbach. Not only did she lead the Lady Comets in scoring with 18 points, but she established two new Lady Comets’ records with nine offensive rebounds and a total of 21 rebounds for the game.

Click below to hear WGEL’s Jeff Leidel talk to Head Coach Kolin Dothager after the Thursday night win:

In the Vandalia tournament next week, the Lady Comets play Mascoutah at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Effingham at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Centralia at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, and Vandalia at 7:30 p.m. Friday.