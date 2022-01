Two Bond County seventh grade boys’ basketball teams, Pocahontas and Greenville, played in regional championship games this past week.

The Pocahontas Indians were in the title game of the Pana Sacred Heart 7-1A Regional. They were defeated by Sacred Heart 50-13.

Greenville’s seventh grade boys played in the Staunton 7-3A Regional championship game,

The Blue Jays fell to East St. Louis Lincoln 40-19 on Wednesday night.