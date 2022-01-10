JV Comets Cheerleaders Second In ICCA State

It was a very exciting weekend for the Greenville High School cheerleading program at the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association state championships in Springfield.

The varsity Comets placed first on Saturday. The junior varsity Comet cheerleaders competed Sunday and earned second place in the Small School Junior Varsity Division.

Junior Varsity Coach Tessa Cantrill was very happy with the JV squad’s accomplishment. She said she’s proud of the practice the squad put in and their effort. Cantrill said this is the highest JV finish ever for the program.

Congratulations to the Comets varsity and junior varsity cheerleaders on their outstanding performances at ICCA state!