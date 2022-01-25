Knights Of Columbus Free Throw Contest

The Greenville Knights of Columbus is holding its annual Free Throw Championship Saturday, January 29 at Greenville high School.

All boys and girls, ages 9 through 14, are invited to participate.

Registration begins at 12:45 p.m. in the gym lobby and shooting starts at 1 p.m. Parents are encouraged to attend and their written consent is required for participation.

Participants compete in their own age and gender groups.

The winners in each age division will advance to the regional competition.

Everyone will be recognized for participating.