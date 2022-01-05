Lady Blue Jays Volleyball Season Underway

By
WGEL
-
rex3

The Greenville Lady Blue Jays volleyball teams opened their seasons Monday night with matches against battled East Alton Middle School.

The eighth grade Greenville girls won in two games, 25-16 and 25-8.

Players with service aces included Keeleigh Valleroy with five, Haylee Hediger with three, and Haylee Clark and Ava Potthast with two apiece. Clark also had three kills and a block. Ella Kleiner and Hediger were credited with two kills apiece.

Kaedence Andross and Braelyn Andris had one assist each.

The seventh grade Lady Blue Jays lost a tough three-game match to East Alton, 22-25, 25-13, 5-15.

Bailey Taylor had a big serving match, with 12 attempts and 12 aces. Recording kills were Gracie Goodson, Ryleigh Plannette, and Allie Veith.

Goodson also recorded a block and Taylor had an assist.

Also serving aces were Vanae Brown, Veith and Emma Bingham.

The Lady Jays will be back in action January 10 at home against Nokomis.

Previous articleLady Comets Win At Home
Next articlePolice Board Meets Thursday

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR