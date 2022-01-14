Lady Comets Beat Vandalia

The Greenville Lady Comets improved their record in the South Central Conference to 3-1 with a home victory Thursday night over Vandalia.

The final score was 55-40.

GHS led by nine after one quarter and had a 30-9 margin at halftime. The Lady Comets led by as many as 28 points during the third quarter, but Vandalia cut the deficit to 12 late in the game before Greenville finished with a 15-point decision.

Top scorers for the winning team were Abby Sussenbach with 18 points and Charlee Stearns with 16 points. Stearns sank four three-point shots in the opening half.

The Lady Comets are 9-11 for the season. They play next week in the Vandalia Tournament, taking on Mascoutah late Monday morning.

Greenville High School’s junior varsity squad defeated Vandalia 48-25.

Natalie McCullough posted 10 points. Kylie Doll scored seven.