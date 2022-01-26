Lady Comets Defeated At Central

A man-to-man full court pressure defense was too much for the Greenville Lady Comets Tuesday night at Breese Central.

The Lady Cougars recorded a 55-20 victory.

The Lady Comets stayed close in the first half, trailing by one late in the first quarter and once again making it a one-point game early in the second stanza.

Central then reeled off nine straight points to go up by 10 and led by nine at halftime.

Central limited GHS to just five points in the second half.

Lilly Funneman scored seven points for the Lady Comets.

Top scorers for Central were Kayden Schroeder with 15 points and Riley Jansen with 11.

The Greenville girls play at Staunton Thursday night. Their next home game is Saturday at 2:30 p.m. against Salem and that game will be broadcast on WGEL.