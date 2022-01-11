Lady Comets Defeated At Okawville

Playing the top-ranked small school team in the state, the Greenville Lady Comets lost to Okawville 51-35 Monday night.

Lady Comets’ Head Coach Kolin Dothager thought his team played pretty well overall against the undefeated Lady Rockets.

Greenville High had an early lead in the game, then fell behind 19-10 after one quarter. Okawville led 28-14 at halftime.

The Lady Comets were outscored only 23-21 in the second half.

The winning team sank 10 of 11 free throws and had three players score in double figures.

The Lady Comets were led in scoring by Abby Sussenbach with 10 points and Mia Emken with nine. GHS sank six three-point shots.

Okawville is 20-0 for the season. The Lady Comets are 8-11 overall and host Vandalia Thursday night in a game which will be broadcast on WGEL.