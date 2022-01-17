Lady Comets Drop First Tourney Game

The Greenville Lady Comets varsity basketball team opened play in the Vandalia Mid-Winter Basketball Tournament late Monday morning and was defeated by Mascoutah 52-31.

The Lady Indians led 15-6 after eight minutes of play and held a 10-point margin at halftime and after the third quarter. The Lady Comets were outscored 17-6 in the final period.

Charlee Stearns scored nine points for GHS, on three three-pointers. Lilly Funneman posted seven points.

The Lady Comets’ next game at the Vandalia Tournament is Wednesday at 6 p.m. against Effingham.