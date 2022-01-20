Lady Comets Fall To Effingham

Playing in their second game of the Vandalia Mid-Winter Classic Basketball Tournament Wednesday night, the Greenville Lady Comets were defeated by Effingham 38-24.

The Greenville girls got off to a good start, leading 9-3 after the first quarter, but went scoreless in the second quarter. Still, they led 9-8 at halftime.

Effingham came alive in the second half, outscoring the Lady comets 27-15.

Top scorers for GHS were Abby Sussenbach and Mia Emken with 10 points apiece.

The Lady Comets’ final game of the tournament is Friday night at 7:30 against Vandalia. The game will be broadcast on WGEL.