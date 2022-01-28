Lady Comets Lose At Staunton

Playing at Staunton Thursday night, the Greenville Lady Comets were defeated by the score of 37-25.

The home team led by 10 at halftime. Staunton built a 35-17 lead after three quarters and still won despite scoring just two points in the fourth quarter.

Leading scorers for the Lady Comets were Charlee Stearns with eight points and Lilly Funneman with seven.

The Greenville High School girls play at home Saturday, Jan. 29, against Salem. Game time is 2:45 p.m. and it will be broadcast on WGEL.

Senior night for the lady Comets is Monday when the local girls host Christ Our Rock Lutheran., That will be another WGEL broadcast.