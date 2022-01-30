Lady Comets Suffer Saturday Loss

The Greenville Lady Comets varsity basketball team hosted Salem Saturday afternoon and was defeated 47-39.

The GHS girls struggled offensively in the first half, failing to score in the first four minutes of the opening quarter and doing the same to start the second quarter. Salem led 24-13 at halftime.

It was still an 11-point deficit for the Lady Comets after three frames, then they battled back during the last eight minutes.

Salem scored the first basket of the fourth quarter to go up by 13, then the Lady Comets got to within four points with 4:18 remaining, but could get no closer.

Top scorer for Greenville was Abby Sussenbach with 12 points. Mia Emken and Charlee Stearns posted eight points apiece.

The Lady Comets are 10-17 for the season. They host Christ Our Rock Lutheran on Monday night. It will be senior night. The game will be broadcast on WGEL.