Lady Comets Win At Home

The Greenville Lady Comets grabbed their eighth victory of the season Tuesday night at home.

GHS rolled to a 52-18 win over Metro East Lutheran.

The home team jumped out to a 15-2 lead after one quarter and led 32-7 at halftime.

The Lady Comets were sparked by Charlee Stearns with the biggest offensive output of her varsity career.

She totaled 21 points, sinking five three-point shots in the game.

Mia Emken posted 11 points, and connected on three, three-pointers.

The Lady Comets are 8-9 for the season and play Saturday afternoon in the Breese Central Shootout. They will face Carrollton about 3:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WGEL.

The junior varsity Lady Comets defeated Metro East Lutheran 40-6.