Lady Comets Win At Vandalia

The Greenville Lady Comets picked up a victory Friday night in their final game of the Vandalia Mid-Winter Classic.

Going up against Vandalia, the Greenville High team notched a 59-50 decision.

The Lady Comets led by 15 at halftime, then Vandalia came back in the third quarter, to cut the margin to five. GHS led 49-40 after three quarters.

The Lady Comets were able to stay in front the rest of the game to grab their 10th win of the season in 24 games.

Balanced scoring was a key to the victory. Lilly Funneman had 15 points, making three three-pointers.

Mia Emken had a 13-point game, Abby Sussenbach scored 11, and Brooklyn Suzuki and Charlee Stearns netted nine points apiece.

GHS sank 11 of 14 free throws and had six three-point buckets.

The Lady Comets play at Breese Central Tuesday night. The game will be broadcast on WGEL.