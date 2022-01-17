Lady Jays Beat Altamont

The trip to Altamont last week was successful for both Greenville Junior High volleyball teams.

The eighth grade Greenville girls defeated the Lady Wildcats 25-20, 25-18, to improve their season record to 3-1.

Emma Veith served four aces for the winners and Ella Kleiner had three aces.

Kleiner led the team in kills with four. Ava Manhart contributed two kills. Veith was credited with two assists.

The win over Altamont evened the seventh grade Lady Jays’ record at 2-2. The game scores were 25-19 and 25-17.

Top servers were Allie Veith and Emma Bingham with six and five aces respectively. Allie Veith totaled two kills and Ryleigh Plannette had the team’s only assist.