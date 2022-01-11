Lady Jays Volleyball Falls to Nokomis

The Greenville Junior High girls’ volleyball teams played Nokomis Monday night and were defeated.

The eighth grade match was won by Nokomis 25-11, 25-11.

Statistical leaders for Greenville were Ava Potthast and Jasmyn Wedin with one service ace each, Haylee Hediger with three kills, Emma Veith with two assists, and Ella Kleiner and Haylee Clark with one block apiece.

The seventh grade Lady Blue Jays lost to Nokomis 25-16, 25-17.

Gracie Goodson had two blocks in the match while Vanae Brown posted one kill.

Serving aces were Ada Jefferson, Bailey Taylor, Ryleigh Plannette and Emma Bingham.