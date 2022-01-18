Lady Jays Volleyball Tuesday Results

The Greenville Junior High volleyball teams played at Nokomis Tuesday night.

The eighth grade Lady Blue Jays were defeated 14-25, 8-25.

Jasmyn Wedin served three aces, Haylee Clark had two kills and two solo blocks, and Emma Veith had an assist.

The seventh grade Greenville girls also lost to Nokomis, 13-25, 15-25.

Bailey Taylor and Ryleigh Plannette total two service aces apiece, Vanae Brown, Gracie Goodson and Plannette recorded one kill each, and Emma Bingham and Taylor each had an assist.

The Lady Jays will play Pocahontas on Wednesday, January 26.