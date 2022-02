The Greenville University basketball women won at Principia Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Panthers recorded a 77-72 win.

GU led by four points at halftime and five after three quarters. Both teams scored 24 points in the last frame.

Payton Morris led the GU scoring with 18 points. Emily Reinneck totaled 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Lady Panthers are 9-8 for the season and 3-4 in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference going into Wednesday game at Webster.