Lady Panthers Lose At Home

The Greenville Lady Panthers are at .500 for the season, after losing two home basketball games last week.

They were defeated by Westminster Thursday evening, 73-68. GU trailed by 11 at halftime.

Emily Reinneck totaled 29 points and eight rebounds for GU. Madelyn Stephen and Haven Robertson had 11 points apiece, and Ally Cantrill, five steals.

Saturday afternoon, the Lady Panthers hosted Blackburn College. The final score was 84-66 with Blackburn getting the win.

The big difference in the game was the third quarter when Blackburn outscored Greenville 36-18.

Emily Reinneck posted 19 points, nine rebounds and five steals in the game. Madelyn Stephen had a 16-point game, and Ally Cantrill came up with four assists.

The Lady Panthers are 7-7 overall and 1-3 in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.