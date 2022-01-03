Lady Panthers Lose At Washington U.

Playing on New Year’s Day, the Greenville University Lady Panthers travelled to St. Louis and lost to Washington University, 81-67.

The GU women got off to a good start, leading 19-17 after one quarter, but Washington U. erupted for 31 points in the second quarter to lead by 13 at halftime. It was a 66-49 score after three quarters.

Madelyn Stephen led the Greenville offense with 18 points. Emily Reinneck added 13 points, and Ashley Anderson and Haven Robertson had 10 apiece.

The Lady Panthers are 6-4 for the season, going into their next game, Tuesday, January 4 at home against Principia. Tipoff is at 5:30 p.m.