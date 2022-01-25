Panthers Drop Two Home Games

The Greenville University men’s basketball team lost two home contests last week.

Thursday, Westminster came to town and grabbed a 133-114 win.

The Panthers trailed by just three points at halftime, but couldn’t rally in the second half.

Cam Irvin scored 28 points and Jarred Johnson had 20 for GU.

Saturday, the Panthers were defeated by Blackburn College 114-91.

Blackburn led by 10 at halftime, and GU got to within six early in the second half, then the Beavers regained control.

Jarred Johnson was top scorer for the Panthers with 20 while Kaidyn Johnson netted 14 points.

Greenville is 1-14 for the season and winless in six St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference games.