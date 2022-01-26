Panthers Lose At Eureka

A second half rally fell short by the Greenville University Panthers Tuesday night at Eureka College.

The Eureka Red Devils grabbed a 124 to 119 victory.

Eureka led by six at halftime, then opened up an 18-point lead in the second half. The Panthers battled back and got to within three points with just under five minutes to play, but Eureka remained in front the rest of the way.

Kenneth Cooley posted 29 points for GU. Travis Dickey had an 18-point night and Romello Ball scored 16.

The Panthers are 1-17 for the season and 0-7 in the conference. Their next game is Saturday afternoon at Principia College.