Dylan Webster of Cowden, a junior at Greenville University, set school records in the heptathlon event during an indoor track meet at Principia Saturday.

Webster set the new marks in the pole vault and long jump. He finished third in the heptathlon.

The Panthers’ 4 by 800 meter relay team raced to victory.

Former Greenville Comet Hunter Matthews finished second in the high jump and CJ Anderson was runner-up in the 60 meter dash.