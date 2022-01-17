Shorthanded GU Women Defeated

With four starters out due to COVID protocol, the Greenville University Lady Panthers traveled to St. Louis Saturday to play Fontbonne.

The home team defeated the GU women 89-47.

Fontbonne led by 22 at halftime and poured in 34 points during the third quarter.

Top scorer for Greenville was Jovanna Oliva with 12 points. Payten Morris grabbed seven rebounds.

Ally Cantrill totaled seven assists, four steals and five rebounds in 37 minutes of play.

Another former Greenville Lady Comet player, Rylee Pickett, put in 12 points for Fontbonne.

The Lady Panthers are 7-5 overall and 1-1 in SLIAC play. They host Westminster Thursday at 5:30 p.m.