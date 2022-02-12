Aces Game Set In Class 1A Regional Pairings

The Illinois High School Association has assigned the Mulberry Grove boys basketball team to the Patoka Class 1A Regional.

The Aces will play at Effingham St. Anthony Saturday, February 19.

Other Patoka Regional games February 19 are Ramsey at Carlyle, Patoka at Nokomis and Sandoval at Christ Our Rock Lutheran.

Semifinal games are Wednesday, February 23 at Patoka and the title game is Friday, February 25 at 7 p.m.

Okawville is in the Woodlawn Regional. In its first round Class 1A opener, the Rockets will play at Bluford Webber at 4 p.m. February 19.