Boys Regional Assignments Announced

The Illinois High School Association announced boys regional pairings Friday afternoon.

The Greenville Comets are hosting the semifinals and championship game in a Class 2A regional.

They also have a home game in the opening round, Saturday, February 19. The opponent will be Staunton with a 6 p.m. tipoff.

Other first round games February 19 in the Greenville Regional are Southwestern Piasa at East Alton Wood River, and Roxana at Hillsboro.

The semifinal games are Wednesday, February 23. Alton Marquette plays the winner of the Southwestern-Wood River game at 6 p.m.

The winners of the other two games meet at 7:30 p.m. February 23.

The Greenville Regional championship game is 7 p.m. Friday, February 25.

Breese Central and Mater Dei are in the Trenton Wesclin Class 2A Regional.

Both receive first round byes. Top-seeded Central plays a semifinal game February 23 at 6 p.m., and Mater Dei has a semifinal game the same night at 7:30 p.m.

Wesclin’s opening round game is February 19 at Columbia.

Nashville is in the Du Quoin Class 2A Regional and plays in the semifinals at 6 p.m. February 23.

The Highland Bulldogs have been assigned to the Cahokia Class 3A Regional. They play a semifinal game at 7:30 p.m. February 23 against Jerseyville.