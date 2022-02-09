Comets Defeat Southwestern On Senior Night

It took a second half rally for the Greenville Comets to record a Senior Night victory Tuesday over Southwestern Piasa.

The Comets came away with a 57-47 win to improve their South Central Conference record to 4-1 with three league games left.

Greenville scored the first 14 points of the game and led by 11 after one quarter. Southwestern battled back to get to within four at halftime, then took a seven point margin late in the third quarter. The Birds’ lead was three going into the fourth quarter.

The Comets came alive offensively in the final eight minutes, outscoring the visitors 20-7 to take control of the contest. For the game, they made 16 of 21 free throws and sank five three-pointers.

Top scorer for GHS was Jack Schaufelberger with 15 points. Landen Moss had 13 with Peyton McCullough and Nick Grull posting eight apiece.

Seniors were honored before the game. They included manager Alison Tabor and players Jaylon Betts, Peyton McCullough and Jack Schaufelberger.

The four senior cheerleaders are Avery Cantrill, Lexie Griffin, Lilee Joiner and Lily Prater. Also honored were senior members of the dance team, Sophie Borwick and Kennedy Hoffman.