The Greenville Comets played Saturday afternoon at Columbia.

The varsity GHS boys were defeated 69-41 after trailing by 20 at halftime. Peyton McCullough led the Comets with 21 points.

Greenville plays at home Tuesday against Carlinville.

The junior varsity Comets lost to Columbia 61-41. Aidan Andris posted 13 points and Tyson Ackerman had 11.