Comets In Regional Semifinal Game Wednesday

Greenville and Hillsboro will play for the fourth time this season in the semifinals of the Greenville Class 2A Regional Wednesday night.

Hillsboro won the first three games, but this will be the first time they will battle on the Greenville court.

Game time is about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, following the first semifinal game, which tips off at 5 p.m.

Comets Head Coach Todd Cantrill feels his players will be ready for the big game.

The Greenville-Hillsboro game will be broadcast on WGEL. The winner advances to the regional championship game Friday night.