Comets Lose Regional Title Game

The season came to an end Friday night in the regional championship game for the Greenville Comets.

Playing in their own Class 2A regional, the Comets were defeated by Alton Marquette 55-24.

Greenville led early in the game, then went scoreless for more than seven minutes in the last part of the first quarter and early in the second stanza. Marquette led by nine at halftime and 26 at the end of three frames.

The Explorers outscored GHS 14-3 at the free throw line and made seven threes, compared to three by the Comets.

Landen Moss scored 10 points for the Comets.

In the three point contest held before the championship game, Moss advanced to the sectional round by making 10 out of 15 shots. He advances to the sectional round at Flora this Friday, March 4.