Comets Win Regional Game

The Greenville Comets have advanced in their own Class 2A regional by winning a quarterfinal game Saturday night.

The Comets defeated Staunton 47-36 to move into Wednesday’s semifinal round.

Staunton led most of the first quarter and early in the second. Greenville ended the first half on a 12-3 run and led 26-17 at intermission.

The GHS margin reached 14 points early in the third frame, and the Comets had a 39-26 advantage going into the fourth quarter. The closest Staunton got in the final period was eight points.

Click below to hear Coach Todd Cantrill talk about the contest:

Top scorer for the Comets was Landen Moss with 16 points. He sank four three-pointers.

Jack Schaufelberger posted 10 points with two threes.

The Comets are 12-17 going into Wednesday’s semifinal game against Hillsboro. The Hiltoppers won their regional game Saturday 76-50 over Roxana.

The tipoff Wednesday is about 7:30 p.m. at the Greenville High School gym, following the 6 p.m. semifinal contest of Alton Marquette against East Alton-Wood River. The Greenville game will be broadcast on WGEL.