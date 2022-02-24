Comets Win Regional Semifinal

The Greenville Comets are in the championship game after a big overtime win Wednesday night in the semifinals of the Greenville Class 2A Regional Tournament.

The Comets defeated Hillsboro 65-62 in an exciting contest.

GHS jumped out to a 10-0 lead. It was a 25-19 Comet lead at halftime. Greenville led by as many as 12 points early in the third quarter, but the game was far from over. The Comet lead was 40-34 going into the fourth period as Peyton McCullough had 10 third quarter points.

The Hiltoppers tied the score early in the fourth frame. Greenville then led by six before the Toppers battled back again to tie it up at 52-52 and send the contest into overtime.

Jack Schaufelberger netted 10 points in the fourth quarter for the Comets and he came up with nine more in the overtime.

It looked like the game was slipping away from the Comets when Hillsboro led 61-56 in the overtime, but the Toppers would score only one more point the rest of the way. The Comets sank some key free throws down the stretch to regain the lead and seal the victory.

WGEL’s Jeff Leidel talked with a very happy Head Coach Todd Cantrill after the game. He praised the team for always playing hard, but bringing something extra to Thursday’s game. He said it starts with the seniors and the rest of the team followed. He also praised the fans on both sides for creating a great atmosphere.

Click below to hear his comments:

The Comets made 11 three-point shots, five by Schaufelberger, who finished the game with 28 points.

McCullough posted 11 points, Kaleb Gardner had nine and Landen Moss eight.

The Comets battle Alton Marquette at 7 p.m. Friday in the regional title game. It will be broadcast on WGEL.