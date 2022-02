The eighth grade Pocahontas Indians are in the championship game of the Mulberry Grove Class 8-1A Regional.

In the opening round Saturday, Pocahontas, seeded third, defeated Ramsey 40-19.

The Indians advanced to Monday’s semifinal round and beat second-seeded Mulberry Grove 37-32.

Pocahontas is scheduled to face Pana Sacred Heart in the championship game of the Mulberry Grove Regional. The game is currently scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, February 3.