Freshman Comets Playing For Title

The Greenville High School freshman Comets are playing for a championship Thursday night.

The Comets are in the title game of the Hillsboro Freshman Tournament. Tip-off is at 8 p.m.

The GHS freshmen won their semifinal game Monday night, beating Auburn 54-45.

Cohen Alstat had 18 points for the Comets, Cale Ackerman added 14 and Carter Manhart had nine.

In a regular season game Tuesday night at home, the freshman Comets rolled past Southwestern 50-9.

Top scorers were Eli Shadowens with 14 points, Alstat with 11 and Nolan Tabor with 10.