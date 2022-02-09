Freshman Comets Playing For Title

By
WGEL
-
rex3

The Greenville High School freshman Comets are playing for a championship Thursday night.

The Comets are in the title game of the Hillsboro Freshman Tournament. Tip-off is at 8 p.m.

The GHS freshmen won their semifinal game Monday night, beating Auburn 54-45.

Cohen Alstat had 18 points for the Comets, Cale Ackerman added 14 and Carter Manhart had nine.

In a regular season game Tuesday night at home, the freshman Comets rolled past Southwestern 50-9.

Top scorers were Eli Shadowens with 14 points, Alstat with 11 and Nolan Tabor with 10.

