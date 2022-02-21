Funneman In Three-Point Sectional

Greenville High School junior Lilly Funneman has advanced to the sectional round of the state three-point shooting contest.

Participating in the regional competition at Breese Central last Friday, Funneman tied for second place by making 10 out of 15 shots. The top four players advanced to the sectional.

Funneman will now shoot at the Nashville Sectional, Thursday, February 24.

Also shooting in the regional for the Lady Comets were Brooklyn Suzuki, Charlee Stearns and Mia Emken.

Other shooters going to the Nashville Sectional from the Central Regional are Reaghan Tebbe from Central and Gianna Bilbruck from Trenton Wesclin.