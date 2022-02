The Greenville High School freshman Comets won their first game in the Hillsboro Tournament Saturday morning.

The Comets defeated Effingham 53-40.

Cohen Alstat and Cale Ackerman led the Comets’ scoring with 13 points apiece. Declan Graber added nine points and Carter Manhart had seven.

The Comets played a semifinal game Monday night.

The tournament ends Thursday at Hillsboro.