Girls Basketball Sectionals Thursday

High school girls sectional championship games are being played Thursday night.

Breese Mater Dei is in one of them after beating Benton 43-30 in a semifinal game Tuesday. The Lady Knights face Carterville at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Nashville Class 2A Sectional final.

Okawville is in the title game in the Bunker Hill Class 1A Sectional. The Lady Rockets downed Hardin Calhoun 61-35 Tuesday night and battle Jacksonville Routt at 7 p.m. Thursday. Routt beat Carlyle 55-37 in its sectional semifinal contest.

Pana is hosting a Class 2A Sectional, and takes on Paris in Thursday night’s championship game.