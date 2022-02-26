Girls Basketball Super-Sectionals

The Okawville Lady Rockets advanced to the Class 1A super-sectional round by winning the Bunker Hill Sectional Friday night

They beat Jacksonville Routt 54-22.

Okawville’s next game is 7 p.m. Monday in the Mt. Sterling Brown County Super-Sectional against Brimfield.

Pana is playing Monday in the Vandalia Class 2A Super-Sectional at 7 p.m. The opponent will be Carterville.

Pana was a 46-33 winner over Paris in the Monticello Sectional final.

Edwardsville’s girls have also advanced in Class 4A after winning the Joliet Central championship Friday night. The Lady Tigers knocked off Normal 57-45, and now play in the Bloomington Super-Sectional at 7 p.m. Monday against Bolingbrook.