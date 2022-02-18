Greenville Boys Regional Begins Saturday

Greenville High School is hosting a boys basketball Class 2A regional.

The semifinal and championship games will be held at GHS.

Opening round regional games are set for Saturday, February 19.

The Comets are also hosting their first game on Saturday, taking on Staunton at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WGEL.

Other opening round games Saturday are Roxana at Hillsboro and Southwestern Piasa at East Alton-Wood River. Both games are at 2 p.m.

The winner of the Piasa-Wood River game will play Alton Marquette at 6 p.m. Wednesday, February 23 in the regional semifinals.

If the Comets beat Staunton, they will be in the other semifinal game at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 23 against the winner of the Roxana-Hillsboro contest.

The Greenville Regional championship game is 7 p.m. Friday, February 25.