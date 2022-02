Playing at home Saturday evening, the Greenville University men’s basketball team lost to Fontbonne 124-111.

Julius Erby led GU with 16 points and seven rebounds. Romello Ball scored 14 points, Kenneth Cooley, 13; and Jarred Johnson and Chris Jackson, 11 apiece.

Everett Campbell totaled seven assists and 10 points.

The GU men are 2-19 overall and 1-9 in conference play. They travel to Westminster on Wednesday and have a game at Blackburn College Saturday.