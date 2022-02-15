GU Men Grab Victory

The Greenville University Panthers earned their third win of the season Saturday at Blackburn College.

After leading 60-35 at halftime, the Panthers held on for a 104-98 decision.

GU sank 13 three-point shots to only one by Blackburn. The Greenville squad also outscored the home team 27-17 at the free throw line.

Kaidyn Johnson led GU with 25 points. He was six of seven from three-point range.

Jarred Johnson totaled 14 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Teammates Kenneth Cooley and Julius Erby had 13 and 12 points respectively.

The Panthers are 3-20 for the season and 2-10 in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. They host Eureka Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.