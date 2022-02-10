GU Men Win At Illinois State

Greenville University’s men’s track and field team won an indoor meet at Illinois State last weekend.

The Panthers piled up 148 points to beat seven other teams.

GU had 11 first and second place finishes.

Winners included Dylan Webster in the 55 meter hurdles and pole vault, Kaleb Carlson in the one mile run, and Nate Brown in the weight throw.

Among the second place finishers were former Comets Hunter Matthews and Isaac Green. Matthews was runner-up in the high jump and Green finished second in the long jump.