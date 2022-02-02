GU Men Win At Webster

The Greenville University men’s basketball squad snapped a 14-game losing streak by winning Tuesday night at Webster University.

The final score was 109-95.

Greenville led by 10 points at halftime and was in front by 23 with seven minutes left in the game. The Gorloks made it a five-point game with two and a half minutes left, but GU outscored the home team 12-3 the rest of the way.

Travis Dickey led Greenville in scoring with 19 points. Jarred Johnson totaled 18 points and 10 rebounds.

The Panthers are now 2-18 for the season and 1-8 in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. They are at home Saturday for a 3 p.m. game against Fontbonne.