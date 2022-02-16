GU Men’s Track Third In NCCAA

Competing in the National Christian College Athletic Association national indoor track meet last weekend, the Greenville University men’s team finished third out of 17 schools.

Claiming national championships were CJ Anderson and Nate Brown. Brown won the weight throw and was fourth in the shot put.

Anderson raced to victory in the 60 meter dash. GU’s Carson Rantanen was third in the same event, and placed fourth in the 200 meter dash.

Former Greenville High School athletes Hunter Matthews and Isaac Green did well. Matthews finished third in high jump, and Green was fifth in the long jump and seventh in the triple jump.

Former Comet Collin Kessinger was a member of the fourth place distance medley relay team.

Other GU finishes were Wesley Kile and Dylan Webster, third and fourth in the pole vault; Ben Schuette and Matthew Binion, third and sixth in the weight throw; Dylan Webster and Colton Rich, third and tenth in the heptathlon; Colton Underwood, eighth in the triple jump; and Lucas Baird, eighth in the 800 meter run.

Other GU relay teams placed third, fourth and fifth.