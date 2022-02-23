GU Softball Wins In Tennessee

Greenville University’s women’s softball team won its first game of the season last weekend in Tennessee.

The Lady Panthers defeated Maryville College of Tennessee, 5-2, scoring four times in the fourth inning.

During that big inning, Alison Klaus delivered a two-run hit, Mia Boyd had a run-scoring double, and Taylor Weiss walked with the bases loaded.

GU lost the second game 10-2. Weiss was one of the pitchers in the contest.

Greenville is 1-7 for the season and is scheduled to play Saturday in a tournament hosted by Fontbonne University.