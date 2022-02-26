GU Women Defeated

The Greenville University Lady Panthers were ousted from the St. Louis Interscholastic Athletic Conference Tournament Friday night.

In a semifinal game, Westminster topped the GU women 75-59.

Greenville trailed by nine at halftime then was outscored 24-17 in the third quarter.

Emily Reinneck had 14 points and seven rebounds for GU while Madelyn Stephen totaled 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Peyten Morris added 11 points.

All conference honors were announced. For Greenville University, Emily Reinneck was first team all-SLIAC, Madelyn Stephen second team all-SLIAC, and Ally Cantrill was named to the SLIAC All-Sportsmanship Team.

The Lady Panthers finished the season with a 14-11 record.