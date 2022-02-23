GU Women In Tournament

The Greenville University women’s basketball team has a home game in the first round of the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament.

The Lady Panthers host Spalding at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

They finished third during the regular season with an 8-6 record after beating Spalding last Saturday at H.J. Long Gymnasium.

The final score was 80-52. GU led by 11 at halftime and outscored Spalding 37-19 in the second half.

The winning team made 13 of 21 three-point shots.

Leading the offense was Madelyn Stephen with 24 points. She made nine of 10 field goal attempts. Emily Reinneck totaled 17 points, and Peyton Morris had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Greenville enters Wednesday’s game with a 14-10 overall record.