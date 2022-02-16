GU Women’s Track Sixth In Nationals

The Greenville University women’s track team placed sixth in the National Christian College Athletic Association national meet in Cedarville, Ohio last weekend.

Cayden Sharp earned a national champion designation by winning the pentathlon. She totaled 3,127 points, which were 441 points more than the second place finisher.

Sharp placed first in four of the five pentathlon events, the shot put, long jump, high jump and 60 meter hurdles.

GU’s Abbi Thomason finished seventh in the pentathlon.

In the individual triple jump competition, Katieanna Williams was third, Sara Yakana, fourth; and Zoe Ray, ninth.

Emma Leonhard from Greenville finished ninth in the two mile run.

Two GU relay teams placed fifth and other relay squads were sixth and eighth. Hannah Williams from Sorento was a member of two of those relay teams.

Gretchen Carie placed eighth in the one mile run, and in the weight throw competition, Tawny Rodriguez placed seventh and Talahiva Talanoa, eighth.